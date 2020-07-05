Angry customer attacks Colo. cell phone store employees over quoted price

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR/KCEC/CNN) - A man from Colorado faces assault charges after police say he attacked two employees at a cell phone store. The victims say the suspect became angry over the price he was quoted.

Hilda de Leon and her coworker at Cricket Wireless in Longmont, Colorado, are still shaken up after a customer, later identified as David Blattner, attacked them June 23.

“It’s hard for me to talk about it because it’s something that you kind of relive every time you talk about it, and it’s something so traumatizing, something... you feel you’re safe at work,” de Leon said.

Blattner came into the store that Tuesday asking about prices, and de Leon says she asked him how much money he had.

“He told me, ‘I have $30.’ So, I told him, ‘You’ll need, you know, at least $15 more,’” de Leon said.

At her words, de Leon says Blattner became upset and left the store, but a little while later, he returned.

“Screaming at me, telling me, ‘I can’t believe you’re charging me this much. I’ve been a customer for a long time,’” de Leon said.

De Leon says she asked him to leave, but he wouldn’t. Surveillance video appears to show Blattner begin throwing punches at de Leon while her coworker tried to call 911 before she was, herself, attacked.

Police arrived moments later and arrested Blattner. He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

De Leon and her coworker were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

“It’s not normal to see a person walk into a store, argue about the price and then just attack,” said Officer Sean Stone with Longmont Police. “To watch it actually happen, it’s just like... I’ve never actually seen something like this, and I’ve been doing this for quite a while.”

Stone says the case may be reopened to investigate claims the victims made in later interviews with Univision Colorado that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

Copyright 2020 KDVR, KCEC, Longmont Police via CNN. All rights reserved.