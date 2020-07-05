Advertisement

Catching up with former JMU pitchers after Minor League Baseball officially canceled

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former JMU right-handed pitchers Shelton Perkins and Nick Robertson were two of the many pro baseball players affected by the Minor League Baseball shutdown.

Both pitchers were in their first spring training after being selected in the MLB Draft last year when they were sent home due to COVID-19.

Perkins, a member of the Baltimore Orioles organization, and Robertson, a minor league pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, are both staying home now as the Minor League Baseball season was officially canceled Tuesday.

“I miss the walkoff home runs,” Perkins said. “I miss the strikeouts with saves. I just miss it, man. It’s really made me cherish the opportunity.”

Robertson misses the game but is thankful the Dodgers are paying their minor leaguers through August.

“Kind of upset,” Robertson said. “Just sad that I won’t be able to go out and play with all the guys that I had been out there with. The Dodgers came out with a statement that they had agreed to pay us until the end of August. Even though we’re not playing, we’re still getting paid as we would have if we had a season. Very thankful for that.”

Both players have been able to spend more time with their families than they usually do in the summer.

“This has kind of been a blessing because I’ve been able to settle down and really cherish your family because for me in high school it was football to basketball to baseball. It just kept going,” Perkins said.

“I’ve found that there’s a lot of other stuff I can do around the house,” Robertson said. “My parents are having me do a lot of yard work that may have not gotten done before if I wasn’t home, so they’ve kept me busy.”

The pitchers are staying prepared in case the phone rings with an opportunity.

