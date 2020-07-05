Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority. Pelicans general manager David Griffin says it is "critical" and that New Orleans will have mindfulness training every day. Other teams say they have similar plans in place as 22 clubs prepare to resume play in a so-called bubble near Orlando, Florida. The mental health and wellness director of the players' union says says down time in Orlando and restrictions on player movement will present challenges. William Parham adds that he anticipates some increased anxiety, tension and restlessness.