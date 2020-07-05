Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

POUND, Va. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a Virginia prison who died Friday apparently was killed by his cellmate. The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate who died was serving a life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia, without the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder conviction. The 54-year old cellmate suspected of attacking the inmate is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery convictions. The department didn’t immediately release the name of either inmate. It said the man’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder accuses the state’s library agency of racism for its slow pace in processing and publicly presenting records from his tenure as the nation’s first elected Black governor. Wilder told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that he doesn’t understand why the Library of Virginia has been processing papers from his gubernatorial successors before finishing work on his. State Librarian Sandra Gioia Treadway attributed the lapse to budget cuts and turnover in key positions. She said addressing the matter will be a “top priority.” Wilder served as Virginia’s governor from 1990 to 1994. All of his successors have been white.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials in Virginia ordered the removal of a large American flag from a construction site ahead of the Fourth of July, calling it a potential target for people protesting racial injustice and police brutality. A spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services said officials asked a contractor to take down the flag from a new office building for state lawmakers under construction in Richmond. The Washington Post reports that the decision angered a subcontractor whose fireproofing company used tarps to make the flag, which was approximately one-story tall.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has recused himself from a lawsuit filed by six Richmond residents opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has become the focal point of recent protests. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo will remain the presiding judge in a separate challenge of Northam’s order. In that lawsuit, Cavedo has blocked the removal of the statue through an injunction that he extended indefinitely to allow the plaintiff to revise his legal challenge. Attorney General Mark Herring is fighting both lawsuits in court.