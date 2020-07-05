Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After months of being closed, movie theaters are now welcoming back customers in Phase 3.

Staunton’s Legacy Theater reopened on July 1 and has increased sanitizing procedures.

Robert Harrison, the owner of the theater, said they are only filing theaters to 50 percent capacity to allow social distancing.

He said after every show all theater seats are decontaminated and cleaning is being increased around the theater’s facilities, including the concession stand.

Because of movie releases being postponed, no new movies are being shown.

“Once they start releasing movies, hopefully at the end of July, hopefully, we can maybe get some new movies in here, but we’re showing some of the older titles mixed in with some current titles like Trolls World Tour,” Harrison said.

Harrison said under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.

