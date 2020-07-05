Advertisement

One local brewery has started a new project to give back to service members in the community

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A regular at The Friendly Fermenter, who works in the healthcare industry, came to the brewery with an idea on how to give back. He bought 99 pints of beer to be given out to healthcare workers and first responders.

Shawn Gatesman is the owner and operator of The Friendly Fermenter.

“I think he even said to me, he’s like, I don’t know if you’d be interested in this, but I know it can help you and I know you do this kind of stuff. And I love it when people say ‘I know you do this kind of stuff,’ and they’re talking about community give backs, community connecting, cause that’s what this place is about at the end of the day. We just throw some beer in there to lubricate the whole thing,” Gatesman said.

The project is called “99 beers on the wall for healthcare workers.” All healthcare workers and first responders can come in and get a free pint of beer and the staff will check off the boxes on the poster.

Jonathan Albert is a customer at The Friendly Fermenter.

“The health care workers and the service industry people have been, kind of, more exposed to a lot of the stuff that we’re having to deal with. This whole COVID thing. And, it’s nice having a shift beer after you get done at the hospital or what not,” Albert said.

Gatesman says he is thankful for the idea because it will help everyone.

“Not only is he supporting all these people, but he is very much supporting The Friendly Fermenter and what we’re about, in a time where we also very much need it,” Gatesman said.

They ask healthcare workers and first responders to show their work ID when they come in to get their free pint.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some local restaurants are welcoming back live performances, but discouraging dancing to enforce social distancing.

Local

Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.

News

Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.

News

One non-profit spreads joy on the Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
One Valley non-profit wanted to put a smile on community members’ faces this fourth of July with some furry friends.

Latest News

Local

28th annual Fourth of July parade brings together Rockingham community

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The parade drew hundreds to watch, fly their American flags, and also remember two community members, Donnie Black and Chris Cofer.

Local

Massanutten Resort fireworks show continues in-person, virtually

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort's fireworks show will start at approximately 9:20 p.m. The show can also be viewed virtually.

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

Washington Redskins will review name

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
The team announced it will review the name which has long been denounced by native American groups and others. In recent weeks amid a new reckoning over race in America. Several brands announced they would be changing or ending names to avoid controversially.

News

Educator Petition

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
Over 600 higher educators from at least 15 different colleges and Universities have signed the petition highlighting requests for the fall. The petition highlighting three main points. Educators say they want to be allowed to make their own decision whether they feel comfortable teaching in-person or remotely

News

Deadly crash leaves one dead and two injured

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
We are following the breaking news of a deadly crash in Augusta county. It happened just after 5:15 along "Lyndhurst road." 1 person dead 2 others hurt. Investigators say according to witnesses A four-door car was driving at a high rate of speed on Lyndhurst road toward Coyner springs park When it ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected hitting two motorcycles head-on.