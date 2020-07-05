One local brewery has started a new project to give back to service members in the community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A regular at The Friendly Fermenter, who works in the healthcare industry, came to the brewery with an idea on how to give back. He bought 99 pints of beer to be given out to healthcare workers and first responders.

Shawn Gatesman is the owner and operator of The Friendly Fermenter.

“I think he even said to me, he’s like, I don’t know if you’d be interested in this, but I know it can help you and I know you do this kind of stuff. And I love it when people say ‘I know you do this kind of stuff,’ and they’re talking about community give backs, community connecting, cause that’s what this place is about at the end of the day. We just throw some beer in there to lubricate the whole thing,” Gatesman said.

The project is called “99 beers on the wall for healthcare workers.” All healthcare workers and first responders can come in and get a free pint of beer and the staff will check off the boxes on the poster.

Jonathan Albert is a customer at The Friendly Fermenter.

“The health care workers and the service industry people have been, kind of, more exposed to a lot of the stuff that we’re having to deal with. This whole COVID thing. And, it’s nice having a shift beer after you get done at the hospital or what not,” Albert said.

Gatesman says he is thankful for the idea because it will help everyone.

“Not only is he supporting all these people, but he is very much supporting The Friendly Fermenter and what we’re about, in a time where we also very much need it,” Gatesman said.

They ask healthcare workers and first responders to show their work ID when they come in to get their free pint.

