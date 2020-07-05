Advertisement

Virginia prison inmate dies in apparent attack by cellmate

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POUND, Va. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a Virginia prison who died Friday apparently was killed by his cellmate.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate who died was serving a life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia, without the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder conviction.

The 54-year old cellmate suspected of attacking the inmate is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery convictions.

The department didn’t immediately release the name of either inmate. It said the man’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

