West Virginia man charged with with first-degree murder after July 4th shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office responded to a call for shots fired around 10:30 Saturday morning.

One man had been shot twice in the area of Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Avenue in Broadway, and died as he was being transported to a landing zone to be flown to a hospital. Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Andrew Baylor Hoover of Timberville.

Police arrested 21-year-old Antone James Tavares of Mathias, West Virginia on scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

Police say the incident started as a verbal altercation in the Timberville Wal-Mart parking lot. Hoover had left and was headed to Broadway in a Honda Civic. Tavares followed him, driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. When Hoover stopped at a 7-11 on South Main Street, the two started arguing again. Tavares followed Hoover again to the location of the incident. Police say Hoover got out of his car, and another verbal altercation took place, which led to Tavares shooting Hoover.

The Broadway Police Department and Rescue Squad also responded.

The incident is still under investigation.

