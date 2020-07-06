AARP Virginia issues COVID-19 scam alert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — AARP Virginia has issued a COVID-19 scam alert called the ‘grandparent scam’.

Scam attempts have skyrocketed across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘grandparent scam’ is where an impostor claims to be a grandchild in urgent need of financial help because they are sick with the coronavirus.

According to the FBI, victims in New Jersey and New York alone have lost $1 million to the grandparent scam in recent months.

If you get a call from a grandchild or someone claiming to be with your grandchild in urgent need, hang up and call your grandchild on a known number, or another relative who would know their whereabouts.

To report the scam to authorities, click here.

For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.