Advertisement

AARP Virginia issues COVID-19 scam alert

AARP Virginia has issued a COVID-19 scam alert called the 'grandparent scam'.
AARP Virginia has issued a COVID-19 scam alert called the 'grandparent scam'.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — AARP Virginia has issued a COVID-19 scam alert called the ‘grandparent scam’.

Scam attempts have skyrocketed across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘grandparent scam’ is where an impostor claims to be a grandchild in urgent need of financial help because they are sick with the coronavirus.

According to the FBI, victims in New Jersey and New York alone have lost $1 million to the grandparent scam in recent months.

If you get a call from a grandchild or someone claiming to be with your grandchild in urgent need, hang up and call your grandchild on a known number, or another relative who would know their whereabouts.

To report the scam to authorities, click here.

For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 354 on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,102 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Community Care and Learning Center in New Market expands capacity after one year anniversary

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some local restaurants are welcoming back live performances, but discouraging dancing to enforce social distancing.

Local

Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.

Latest News

News

One local brewery has started a new project to give back to service members in the community

Updated: 15 hours ago
A regular at The Friendly Fermenter, who works in the healthcare industry, came to the brewery with an idea on how to give back. He bought 99 pints of beer to be given out to healthcare workers and first responders.

News

Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.

News

One non-profit spreads joy on the Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
One Valley non-profit wanted to put a smile on community members’ faces this fourth of July with some furry friends.

Local

28th annual Fourth of July parade brings together Rockingham community

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The parade drew hundreds to watch, fly their American flags, and also remember two community members, Donnie Black and Chris Cofer.

Local

Massanutten Resort fireworks show continues in-person, virtually

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort's fireworks show will start at approximately 9:20 p.m. The show can also be viewed virtually.

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Watch WHSV late evening forecast