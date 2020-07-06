CPD sends out warning about counterfeit money

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is warning folks to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

CPD tweeted Monday, July 6, that it has been receiving calls from people who are buying items with fake cash through private sales. A picture included in the department’s tweet shows bills displaying “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

We've been receiving calls from folks who are purchasing items with counterfeit money through private sales (see example below). If you purchase items privately, please make sure to check to see that it's real, and make sure to conduct sales in a well-lit, safe area. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/m0kQkvSgA1 — Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) July 6, 2020

The Charlottesville Police Department recommends when purchasing items privately that you make sure to check to see that it’s real, and make sure to conduct sales in a well-lit, safe area.

