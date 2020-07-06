Advertisement

CPD sends out warning about counterfeit money

Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville Police Department.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is warning folks to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

CPD tweeted Monday, July 6, that it has been receiving calls from people who are buying items with fake cash through private sales. A picture included in the department’s tweet shows bills displaying “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

The Charlottesville Police Department recommends when purchasing items privately that you make sure to check to see that it’s real, and make sure to conduct sales in a well-lit, safe area.

