First Alert Forecast: Another chance for strong to severe storms today

Today's high
Today's high(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Scattered showers and storms develop once again this afternoon and evening, a few of which may be strong to severe. Staying unsettled for the rest of the week. Hot and humid weather will continue, promoting daily afternoon shower and storm chances. A coastal low that is expected to move up the Atlantic coastline later in the week which could bring widespread rain.

TODAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny early, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening (1 pm to 8 pm). A few storms may be severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Isolated instances of flooding can’t be ruled out due to the slow movement of the activity. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm before midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 60s with patchy fog.

Scattered showers and storms between 1 pm to 8 pm.
Scattered showers and storms between 1 pm to 8 pm.(WHSV)
Today's storm threats
Today's storm threats(WHSV)

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Each morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures around 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid each afternoon with isolated showers and storms. Organization does not look as high as Monday, however a storm may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows each night in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog.

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: Highs will be right around 90 degrees every day with daily isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. A coastal low may move up the east coast later Thursday into the weekend, but there’s still considerable uncertainty as to how close it will get to our area. A closer track would mean more widespread rain. A track away from the area would be not as wet, but still keep showers and storms in.

