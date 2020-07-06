First Alert Forecast: Quieting down tonight, more storm chances Monday

(WHSV) -

Hot weather will continue for the foreseeable future as a warm front sails northward keeping cooler air away. Along with the hot weather, humid conditions will continue. For the next 6 days, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence in the afternoon and evening hours. A coastal low that is expected to move up the Atlantic coastline during the late week may dictate chances and amounts for rain.

SUNDAY EVENING: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to wrap up by midnight. Mostly clear overnight and humid with areas of patchy fog developing during the late overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A muggy night ahead with a slight chance of a shower or storm early. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A mild and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. One or two storms may be strong to severe north of US 250. Hot and humid with highs around 90 again. Evening temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower or storm possible. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Strong to severe storms could occur north of US 250 Monday. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting out mild and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Hot again with highs in the low 90s. Evening temperatures in the 80s with partly cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or storm will be possible overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change in the forecast. Highs will be right around 90 degrees every day with daily isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances each day in the afternoon and evening hours. We will stay humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s throughout next week. Stereotypical July weather for us. We will know more of the potential impact of a coastal low late this week in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.