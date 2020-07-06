Grand Jury indicts Michael Brown in killing of mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a Marine deserter for killing his mother’s boyfriend in 2019.

Rodney Brown was killed in Hardy November 9, 2019. Michael Brown was on the run until November 27, when he was found in the attic of the home where the murder took place.

Rodney Brown was not Michael Brown’s biological father.

Charges listed in the indictments include:

Premeditated First-Degree Murder

Use of a firearm while committing murder

Breaking and entering with the intent of committing a misdemeanor except assault and battery or trespassing while armed with a deadly weapon

Unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of a fire arm belonging to Rodney Brown

Use of a firearm while committing burglary

Taking a credit card belonging to Rodney Brown without his consent

Breaking and entering the Rodney Brown home with intent to commit larceny while armed with a deadly weapon

The indictments came after a June 24 preliminary hearing, in which there was courtroom testimony from sheriff’s investigators and Michael Brown’s mother, plus information about Rodney Brown’s autopsy indicating he was shot from two guns with eight bullets.

The indictments put the case in the hands of Franklin County Circuit Court for trial.

