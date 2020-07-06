Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

OBIT-CHARLIE DANIELS

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke. Daniels, a North Carolina native, was a singer, guitarist and fiddler who toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year. By Kristin M. Hall. Sente: 640 words. AP Photos.

SCI--MINI DINOSAUR

Meet Kongonaphon kely, a pocket sized dinosaur forerunner that was smaller than your cellphone. The creature, which predated dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs, was just shy of 4 inches (10 centimeters) tall, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “Some of these things would have been quite cute animals,” said study lead author Christian Kammerer, a paleontology researcher at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. By Seth Borenstein. Sent: 180 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—PROTEST PERMITS-LAWSUIT_A federal judge on Monday blocked for now an ordinance issued by a central North Carolina city that requires permits for protests and limits activities of demonstrators.

—TRANSPORTATION AUDIT— A bill that gives North Carolina legislative leaders more involvement in overseeing the Department of Transportation has become law without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.

—CONFEDERATE FLAG-INTERSTATE_A group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans has raised a 20-foot-by-30-foot Confederate flag on an 80-foot pole near an interstate in North Carolina.

—BOATER KILLED-FALLING TREE_A boater who sought shelter from a storm in North Carolina has been killed after being struck by a fallen tree.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-JUNETEENTH VOTE_A North Carolina county’s board of commissioners will vote Monday to make Juneteenth a county holiday.

___

VIRGINIA

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows. The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000. The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. By Alan Suderman. Sent: 400 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-GOVERNORS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s former medical practice, in which he’s still invested, and a commercial real estate brokerage firm started by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan received loans. By Julie Carr Smyth. Sent: 1,020 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—GUN SALES-VIRGINIA_Sales of firearms in Virginia soared to historic levels last month

—ROAD RAGE INCIDENT_Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in Spotsylvania County.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIST STICKERS_A Virginia man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-GOVERNORS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s former medical practice, in which he’s still invested, and a commercial real estate brokerage firm started by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan received loans. By Julie Carr Smyth. Sent: 1,020 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRACKING SEWAGE

NEW YORK - Research is indicating that sewage can help reveal trends in pandemic virus outbreaks, and health officials are taking note. Genetic material from the virus can be found in the stools of many infected people, so the collected waste from a community’s bathrooms can be sampled at wastewater treatment plants to measure that signal. Researchers say the results can’t yet reliably indicate how many infected people live in a community, but they can indicate if that number is rising or falling. And that indication can arrive days before such trends show up by standard testing or hospitalizations. By Malcom Ritter. Sent: 872 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COAST GUARD ACADEMY

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New cadets arrive at the Coast Guard Academy this week for the basic training known as Swab Summer. But because of the pandemic, this summer will be different. There will be no haircuts, no drilling, no running as a group from place to place, no lining up against the wall in the hall of the barracks for pushups. The swabs will spend the first two weeks isolated in their barracks, learning about their duties and the history and traditions of the Coast Guard and the academy. The physical training will begin once the quarantine ends, with the screaming and drilling coming from a proper social distance. By Pat Eaton-Robb. Sent: 971 words.

IN BRIEF:

—BANK FRAUD_Two New Jersey men have been charged in Maryland with participating in a bank fraud scheme that led to more than $10 million in losses from hundreds of credit and debit card transactions, authorities said Monday.

—SEVERE WEATHER-TREE ON GARAGE_Authorities say a large tree toppled on a detached garage in Pasadena, Maryland, where people at a child’s birthday party sought shelter from a storm, sending 19 people to hospitals.

—TAX PROCESSING-MARYLAND_Maryland’s comptroller says his office has launched the first phase of the agency’s new tax processing system.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-COLUMBUS STATUE_Pieces of a Christopher Columbus statue have been retrieved from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Monday

—SHOOTING DEATH_A weekend shooting in Delaware’s largest city left a 35-year-old man dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded, police said on Monday.

—CONTACT TRACING CHALLENGES_Health officials in Delaware say that contact tracers have been in touch with about two thirds of people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus and their close contacts.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-BREONNA TAYLOR MURAL_A 7,000-square-foot (650-square-meter) mural honoring Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment, has been put in a Maryland park.

___

SPORTS

BBO--TESTING DELAYS

WASHINGTON - Baseball’s two World Series finalists canceled workouts Monday because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the baseball season. The defending champion Washington Nationals and reigning American League champion Houston Astros each called off training camp practices after not receiving test results from Friday. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 1,080 words. AP Photos.

FBN—REDSKINS-NAME

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. The letter was signed by 15 Native American advocates and obtained by The Associated Press. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 550 words. AP Photos.

TRUMP-SPORTS

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday criticized a pair of pro sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Trump tweeted, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.” Sent: 410 words.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.