—RACIAL INJUSTICE-JUNETEENTH VOTE_A North Carolina county’s board of commissioners will vote Monday to make Juneteenth a county holiday.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIST STICKERS_A Virginia man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRACKING SEWAGE

NEW YORK - Research is indicating that sewage can help reveal trends in pandemic virus outbreaks, and health officials are taking note. Genetic material from the virus can be found in the stools of many infected people, so the collected waste from a community’s bathrooms can be sampled at wastewater treatment plants to measure that signal. Researchers say the results can’t yet reliably indicate how many infected people live in a community, but they can indicate if that number is rising or falling. And that indication can arrive days before such trends show up by standard testing or hospitalizations. By Malcom Ritter. Sent: 872 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COAST GUARD ACADEMY

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New cadets arrive at the Coast Guard Academy this week for the basic training known as Swab Summer. But because of the pandemic, this summer will be different. There will be no haircuts, no drilling, no running as a group from place to place, no lining up against the wall in the hall of the barracks for pushups. The swabs will spend the first two weeks isolated in their barracks, learning about their duties and the history and traditions of the Coast Guard and the academy. The physical training will begin once the quarantine ends, with the screaming and drilling coming from a proper social distance. By Pat Eaton-Robb. Sent: 971 words.

—SEVERE WEATHER-TREE ON GARAGE_Authorities say a large tree toppled on a detached garage in Pasadena, Maryland, where people at a child’s birthday party sought shelter from a storm, sending 19 people to hospitals.

