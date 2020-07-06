Advertisement

Gun sales in Virginia reached historic levels in June

(WEAU)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sales of firearms in Virginia soared to historic levels last month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the rise in purchases is happening amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

There were 81,204 transactions in June, according to newly released figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. The center conducts mandatory criminal background checks on gun buyers.

Sales in June had the highest monthly total on record since state police began tracking purchasing data in 1990. Last month’s purchases were an increase of 157% over the number of transactions conducted during the same month in 2019.

Virginia firearms dealers say the surge in sales began with fears over gun restrictions from the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and fears of a breakdown in public order. That was followed by the widespread protests against police brutality and calls by some to decrease funding for police departments.

Mark Oliva, the director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told The Associated Press last week that civil unrest and calls to defund police “are unquestionably motivating factors” for gun buyers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

Scams

AARP Virginia issues COVID-19 scam alert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
AARP Virginia has issued a COVID-19 scam alert called the ‘grandparent scam'.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 354 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,102 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Community Care and Learning Center in New Market expands capacity after one year anniversary

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some local restaurants are welcoming back live performances, but discouraging dancing to enforce social distancing.

Latest News

Local

Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.

News

One local brewery has started a new project to give back to service members in the community

Updated: 17 hours ago
A regular at The Friendly Fermenter, who works in the healthcare industry, came to the brewery with an idea on how to give back. He bought 99 pints of beer to be given out to healthcare workers and first responders.

State

Dominion Energy: Atlantic Coast Pipeline is canceled

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Despite last month’s overwhelming 7-2 victory at the United States Supreme Court, which vindicated the project and decisions made by permitting agencies, recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 639 on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By WHSV newsroom
As of Sunday, July 5, Virginia has had 65,748 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Virginia prison inmate dies in apparent attack by cellmate

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an inmate at a Virginia prison who died Friday apparently was killed by his cellmate.

News

Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.