Harrisonburg Fire Department saw an average number of firework-related calls this 4th of July

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Around the valley, many got together to celebrate the 4th of July, within safety guidelines.

Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong of the Harrisonburg fire department says the weekend was pretty standard.

“We had an average amount of calls with complaints about illegal fireworks in the city. We had no injuries that we’re aware of and no fires that were related to those incidents or any fireworks at all,” Armstrong said.

Deputy Armstrong is glad people could see each other and maintain safety measures.

“It appeared that folks had smaller group gatherings and primarily we’re hearing the social distancing and just small groups outside,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said he noticed a lot more people celebrating outside this year than in the past.

The Joint Emergency Communications Center received 26 firework-related phone calls. 15 of them were investigated and six notices of violation were issued over the holiday weekend.

