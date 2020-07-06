JMU postpones August commencement ceremony

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University postponed its August commencement ceremony on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The commencement ceremony to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 had been postponed before from its original date in May to August 7-8. According to a release from the university, the ceremony has been postponed again. A new date has not yet been announced.

On July 1, Virginia moved into Phase 3 regarding the coronavirus. In compliance with Executive Order #67 prohibiting in-person public gatherings of more than 250 people, JMU chose to postpone the August ceremony.

In May, JMU graduates were invited to take place in a virtual commencement ceremony.

