JMU postpones August commencement ceremony

The steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University.
The steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University.(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University postponed its August commencement ceremony on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The commencement ceremony to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 had been postponed before from its original date in May to August 7-8. According to a release from the university, the ceremony has been postponed again. A new date has not yet been announced.

On July 1, Virginia moved into Phase 3 regarding the coronavirus. In compliance with Executive Order #67 prohibiting in-person public gatherings of more than 250 people, JMU chose to postpone the August ceremony.

In May, JMU graduates were invited to take place in a virtual commencement ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

