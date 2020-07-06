Advertisement

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. for a documentary series was announced Monday.
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. for a documentary series was announced Monday.(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity. It also will provide a platform to showcase the work of directors and producers of color.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Despite being exiled from the NFL since the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, Kaepernick still wants to play.

A person close to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback told The Associated Press that Kaepernick is in excellent shape and ready to play but hasn’t received any calls.

Following the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to them earlier, encouraged them to protest peacefully and denounced racism.

Kaepernick, who became the face of a Nike campaign in 2018, will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of communities of color.

His deal with The Walt Disney Co. will extend across all Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

The docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey and his last five years is the first project in development.

“Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said. “Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

Local

Massanutten Regional Library system to reopen locations with limited hours

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Massanutten Regional Library announced it will reopen for public access for limited hours on Monday, July 13.

National

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

News

First Alert Forecast: Another chance for strong to severe storms today

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Watch WHSV evening weather forecast

News

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Charlie Daniels, who went from being an in-demand session musician to a staple of Southern rock with his hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke. He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform. Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year.

Latest News

News

JMU postpones August commencement ceremony

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The commencement ceremony to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 had been postponed before from its original date in May to August 7-8. According to a release from the university, the ceremony has been postponed again. A new date has not yet been announced.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 354 on Monday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,102 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 354 cases since Saturday, out of 5,881 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 6% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

News

Local restaurant is hurting from not being able to have bar seating

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Finnigan’s Cove Seafood Bar is having a hard time in Phase 3 of reopening. Owner Donna Finnigan said not having the bar seating available is hurting business. “Not being able to utilize it for one or two people that want to come in and eat or have a drink and they’re using a table that seats six or 10, so that’s a loss in obviously revenue and capacity,” Finnigan said. Some tables have also been roped off to ensure social distancing.

News

Storms in the Area

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A few storms may be severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Isolated instances of flooding can’t be ruled out due to the slow movement of storms. The strongest activity will be before 9/10 pm with an isolated storm or lingering shower through about midnight. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy tonight and warm. Overnight lows near 60 across our West Virginia Highlands and in the mid to upper 60s for the Valley with patchy fog.

Local

End of Atlantic Coast Pipeline exciting news for those fighting against it

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Over the weekend, Dominion and Duke Energy announced their decision to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For some in Augusta County, the end of the pipeline is something they have fought for for a long time.

News

Update on Augusta County accident

Updated: 37 minutes ago
According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, Va. was driving a 2014 Lexus GS when he ran off of the right side of the road. He overcorrected the vehicle and swerved into the westbound lane of Route 664, hitting Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. After hitting Painter, Galloway’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Painter died at the scene. Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Roger L. Holmes, 50, of Waynesboro, was also traveling in the westbound lane of Route 664 and ran off of the road to avoid colliding with Galloway. Holmes, who was also driving a motorcycle, struck a highway sign. He was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets. Galloway was wearing his seatbelt.