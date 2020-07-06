Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

BC-VA-GUN SALES-VIRGINIA

Gun sales in Virginia reached historic levels in June

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sales of firearms in Virginia soared to historic levels last month. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the rise in purchases is happening amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. There were 81,204 transactions in June. That's according to newly released figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Sales in June had the highest monthly total on record since state police began tracking purchasing data in 1990. Last month’s purchases were an increase of 157% over the number of transactions conducted during the same month in 2019.

Police: Virginia man posts stickers to spread Neo Nazi blog

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested. Norfolk Police Department said in a Twitter post Friday they arrested 33-year-old Samuel Caskey. Police say the stickers started appearing on street signs and telephone poles in the city’s Ghent neighborhood in January. Officials say the QR code sticker directed people to a New York based blog for Neo Nazis when it was scanned by a camera. Police say city officials removed the stickers in January, and they started appearing again in early June. WAVY-TV reports Caskey faces a graffiti charge.

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

Police: 2 brothers killed in apparent road-rage shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of two brothers that apparently stemmed from a fit of road rage. News outlets report 48-year-old Danny Lee Huffman, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to his 911 call late Saturday and found the bodies of the brothers, who were 38 and 39. Huffman was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment. Capt. Liz Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star that did not know why Huffman was charged with malicious wounding in a fatal shooting but that the charges likely would be upgraded.

Man faces criminal charges for riding wild horse

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A man is facing criminal charges for riding one of the wild horses at a national park where the Maryland herd of feral animals is protected. National Park Service spokeswoman Kelly Taylor told news outlets that charges were filed against the man, but she didn’t release his name or specify the charges. The Salisbury Daily Times reported Sunday that a video of the man riding a horse on Assateague Island circulated on social media.

Grandfather: Stray bullet killed boy grabbing phone charger

WASHINGTON (AP) — A grandfather says his 11-year-old grandson was grabbing a phone charger on the way to a cookout in Washington when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet. John Ayala told WUSA-TV that his 11-year-old grandson Davon McNeal was getting out of a car Saturday night to go get the charger when shots rang out. Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters that night that about five adult men shot up the area, striking an 11-year-old boy who later died at a hospital. D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a black car they say fled the alley.