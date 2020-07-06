Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

ROAD RAGE KILLINGS

Police: 2 brothers killed in apparent road-rage shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of two brothers that apparently stemmed from a fit of road rage. News outlets report 48-year-old Danny Lee Huffman, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to his 911 call late Saturday and found the bodies of the brothers, who were 38 and 39. Huffman was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment. Capt. Liz Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star that did not know why Huffman was charged with malicious wounding in a fatal shooting but that the charges likely would be upgraded.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND HORSES

Man faces criminal charges for riding wild horse

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A man is facing criminal charges for riding one of the wild horses at a national park where the Maryland herd of feral animals is protected. National Park Service spokeswoman Kelly Taylor told news outlets that charges were filed against the man, but she didn’t release his name or specify the charges. The Salisbury Daily Times reported Sunday that a video of the man riding a horse on Assateague Island circulated on social media.

CHILD SHOOTING-WASHINGTON

Grandfather: Stray bullet killed boy grabbing phone charger

WASHINGTON (AP) — A grandfather says his 11-year-old grandson was grabbing a phone charger on the way to a cookout in Washington when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet. John Ayala told WUSA-TV that his 11-year-old grandson Davon McNeal was getting out of a car Saturday night to go get the charger when shots rang out. Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters that night that about five adult men shot up the area, striking an 11-year-old boy who later died at a hospital. D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a black car they say fled the alley.

INMATE KILLED

Virginia prison inmate dies in apparent attack by cellmate

POUND, Va. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a Virginia prison who died Friday apparently was killed by his cellmate. The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate who died was serving a life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia, without the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder conviction. The 54-year old cellmate suspected of attacking the inmate is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery convictions. The department didn’t immediately release the name of either inmate. It said the man’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

EX-GOVERNOR-RACISM CLAIM

Ex-Virginia governor accuses state library agency of racism

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder accuses the state’s library agency of racism for its slow pace in processing and publicly presenting records from his tenure as the nation’s first elected Black governor. Wilder told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that he doesn’t understand why the Library of Virginia has been processing papers from his gubernatorial successors before finishing work on his. State Librarian Sandra Gioia Treadway attributed the lapse to budget cuts and turnover in key positions. She said addressing the matter will be a “top priority.” Wilder served as Virginia’s governor from 1990 to 1994. All of his successors have been white.

AMERICAN FLAG REMOVED

Virginia officials order US flag removed from building site

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials in Virginia ordered the removal of a large American flag from a construction site ahead of the Fourth of July, calling it a potential target for people protesting racial injustice and police brutality. A spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services said officials asked a contractor to take down the flag from a new office building for state lawmakers under construction in Richmond. The Washington Post reports that the decision angered a subcontractor whose fireproofing company used tarps to make the flag, which was approximately one-story tall.