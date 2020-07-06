Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Restaurant reopenings have progressed around the valley, first welcoming customers and later getting back to hosting live music.

“It’s been a blessing just to kind of get a sense of normalcy back, so we’re happy to have [musicians] back in,” John Stallard, the owner of E and J’s, said.

He said they’ve welcomed artists back in Phase 2, but only asking solo or duo musicians.

“We’re asking the musicians to keep it small and simple, so we’re not encouraging dancing and I guess disruption of the six-foot barrier that we’ve been asked to follow,” Stallard said.

Before COVID-19, live performances happened four times every week at E and J’s, and now they are starting with just two.

“Now we’re doing every Thursday and Friday just to be sure that we can be staffed correctly and appropriately and still be able to provide safe and stay between the guardrails of what’s being asked of us,” Stallard said.

Chris Krupa, with Heritage on Main, said over the past few weeks, Waynesboro city has allowed them to utilize space behind the restaurant to add outdoor seating and welcome live entertainment, which he said has attracted many customers.

“It was an interesting experiment and I think we made the best of it and complied with all the changing guidelines,” Krupa said. “Every two weeks would change and change again, so we tried to be in compliance as much as possible.”

