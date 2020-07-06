Advertisement

Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Restaurant reopenings have progressed around the valley, first welcoming customers and later getting back to hosting live music.

“It’s been a blessing just to kind of get a sense of normalcy back, so we’re happy to have [musicians] back in,” John Stallard, the owner of E and J’s, said.

He said they’ve welcomed artists back in Phase 2, but only asking solo or duo musicians.

“We’re asking the musicians to keep it small and simple, so we’re not encouraging dancing and I guess disruption of the six-foot barrier that we’ve been asked to follow,” Stallard said.

Before COVID-19, live performances happened four times every week at E and J’s, and now they are starting with just two.

“Now we’re doing every Thursday and Friday just to be sure that we can be staffed correctly and appropriately and still be able to provide safe and stay between the guardrails of what’s being asked of us,” Stallard said.

Chris Krupa, with Heritage on Main, said over the past few weeks, Waynesboro city has allowed them to utilize space behind the restaurant to add outdoor seating and welcome live entertainment, which he said has attracted many customers.

“It was an interesting experiment and I think we made the best of it and complied with all the changing guidelines,” Krupa said. “Every two weeks would change and change again, so we tried to be in compliance as much as possible.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.

News

One local brewery has started a new project to give back to service members in the community

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A regular at The Friendly Fermenter, who works in the healthcare industry, came to the brewery with an idea on how to give back. He bought 99 pints of beer to be given out to healthcare workers and first responders.

Local

West Virginia man charged with with first-degree murder after July 4th shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office responded to a call for shots fired around 10:30 Saturday morning.

News

Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.

Latest News

News

One non-profit spreads joy on the Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
One Valley non-profit wanted to put a smile on community members’ faces this fourth of July with some furry friends.

Local

28th annual Fourth of July parade brings together Rockingham community

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The parade drew hundreds to watch, fly their American flags, and also remember two community members, Donnie Black and Chris Cofer.

Local

Massanutten Resort fireworks show continues in-person, virtually

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort's fireworks show will start at approximately 9:20 p.m. The show can also be viewed virtually.

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

Washington Redskins will review name

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
The team announced it will review the name which has long been denounced by native American groups and others. In recent weeks amid a new reckoning over race in America. Several brands announced they would be changing or ending names to avoid controversially.

News

Educator Petition

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
Over 600 higher educators from at least 15 different colleges and Universities have signed the petition highlighting requests for the fall. The petition highlighting three main points. Educators say they want to be allowed to make their own decision whether they feel comfortable teaching in-person or remotely