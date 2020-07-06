Advertisement

Local AAU hoops programs back at Horizons Edge in Harrisonburg

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Horizons Edge welcomed AAU basketball back to the Valley over the fourth of July weekend for its “Red, White and Hoops” tournament.

The players and tournament directors were excited to be back playing and watching the game they missed.

“Honestly it’s just a fun experience and a good feeling to get back on the court,” Nasir Lindsay, a member of the Vizion ninth grade team.

The red, white and hoops tournament took plenty of planning but event director Matthew Poma was pleased to see how it worked out.

“It means so much,” Poma said. “Throughout this entire process, our one goal was to get people back on the court and keeping them as safe as possible, and the second we had the green light we were excited to get this going.”

Most players said they continued practicing during the time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they all agreed it was nothing like playing with their teammates.

“I have a hoop in my house so I played every day but to be with my friends and play it’s fun,” Lindsay said.

The athletes said that playing at home is nothing like a tournament like this.

“A lot of exposure, competition, and just to be back is great,” said Bobby Gardner, another member of the Vizion ninth grade roster.

Horizons Edge is making sure that events are safe and sanitary as they take the necessary precautions. They look forward to more hoops soon.

