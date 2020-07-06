Local restaurant is hurting from not being able to have bar seating

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Finnigan’s Cove Seafood Bar is having a hard time in Phase 3 of reopening.

Owner Donna Finnigan said not having the bar seating available is hurting business.

“Not being able to utilize it for one or two people that want to come in and eat or have a drink and they’re using a table that seats six or 10, so that’s a loss in obviously revenue and capacity,” Finnigan said.

Some tables have also been roped off to ensure social distancing.

“You can’t have full capacity using every other table, which you have to cause they’re six [feet] apart. But then when you can’t use the bar, you’re not even getting the capacity of the tables,” Finnigan said.

The restaurant put in plexiglass on its bar and air purifiers to keep customers and bartenders safe.

Finnigan said they’re also seeing a lower number of customers.

“We’re not allowing people in that don’t have an area to sit in, so they have to have an area to be.. to settle in,” Finnigan said.

In the future, the bar is just hoping to have its bar seating soon.

