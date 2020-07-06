Long time Harrisonburg native gives touching commencement speech

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -

An inspiring graduation speech now going viral. Long time Valley resident, Dr. Robert McDonald, sends off high school seniors, who work at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

“Just as I remember Pearl Harbor, The Kennedy Assassination, and 9/11...these are defining moments in your history,” said McDonald.

At 95 years old, McDonald says he has lived a long and fulfilling life. Now. he is imparting his wisdom onto the next generation.

"The fact that you chose me, shows that you value and respect the advice from a man that has spent the life of almost a century," said McDonald.

The speech being viewed over 4,000 times, with McDonald giving a handful of life lessons he has learned throughout the years.

"I lived through the Great Depression. I never felt poor. I had family, a church and a home and that was all that was necessary," said McDonald.

The long time Valley resident has worked in medicine his whole life, practicing in Harrisonburg for over 40 years. His family says no matter where they go, he always knows someone.

"We always joked no matter where we go, he would see somebody. We thought, maybe if we go as far as Massachusetts, there wouldn't be someone he knew, and low and behold, while we were there, he ran into somebody that he knew," said Lee Anne Steffe, McDonald's daughter.

McDonald continuing to touch those around him with his thoughtful words and kind spirit.

McDonald’s family says they were so proud to watch him speak, and hope his words are ones the graduating seniors will never forget.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.