Advertisement

Long time Harrisonburg native gives touching commencement speech

Long time Harrisonburg Native gives inspiring commencement speech.
Long time Harrisonburg Native gives inspiring commencement speech.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -

An inspiring graduation speech now going viral. Long time Valley resident, Dr. Robert McDonald, sends off high school seniors, who work at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

“Just as I remember Pearl Harbor, The Kennedy Assassination, and 9/11...these are defining moments in your history,” said McDonald.

At 95 years old, McDonald says he has lived a long and fulfilling life. Now. he is imparting his wisdom onto the next generation.

"The fact that you chose me, shows that you value and respect the advice from a man that has spent the life of almost a century," said McDonald.

The speech being viewed over 4,000 times, with McDonald giving a handful of life lessons he has learned throughout the years.

"I lived through the Great Depression. I never felt poor. I had family, a church and a home and that was all that was necessary," said McDonald.

The long time Valley resident has worked in medicine his whole life, practicing in Harrisonburg for over 40 years. His family says no matter where they go, he always knows someone.

"We always joked no matter where we go, he would see somebody. We thought, maybe if we go as far as Massachusetts, there wouldn't be someone he knew, and low and behold, while we were there, he ran into somebody that he knew," said Lee Anne Steffe, McDonald's daughter.

McDonald continuing to touch those around him with his thoughtful words and kind spirit.

McDonald’s family says they were so proud to watch him speak, and hope his words are ones the graduating seniors will never forget.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community Care and Learning Center in New Market expands capacity after one year anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some local restaurants are welcoming back live performances, but discouraging dancing to enforce social distancing.

Local

Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.

News

One local brewery has started a new project to give back to service members in the community

Updated: 14 hours ago
A regular at The Friendly Fermenter, who works in the healthcare industry, came to the brewery with an idea on how to give back. He bought 99 pints of beer to be given out to healthcare workers and first responders.

Latest News

News

Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read Declaration of Independence

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
In Harrisonburg, people came to Court Square to hear the Fort Hood chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.

News

One non-profit spreads joy on the Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
One Valley non-profit wanted to put a smile on community members’ faces this fourth of July with some furry friends.

Local

28th annual Fourth of July parade brings together Rockingham community

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The parade drew hundreds to watch, fly their American flags, and also remember two community members, Donnie Black and Chris Cofer.

Local

Massanutten Resort fireworks show continues in-person, virtually

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The resort's fireworks show will start at approximately 9:20 p.m. The show can also be viewed virtually.

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

Washington Redskins will review name

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
The team announced it will review the name which has long been denounced by native American groups and others. In recent weeks amid a new reckoning over race in America. Several brands announced they would be changing or ending names to avoid controversially.