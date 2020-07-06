Advertisement

Mask mandate | W.Va. governor issues order

"What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained,” Gov. Justice said Monday.
"What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained,” Gov. Justice said Monday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Face coverings of some kind will be required in indoor public spaces in West Virginia beginning July 7.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during a press conference in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians nine or above to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Gov. Justice said

The new mask requirement does not apply to children under the age of nine or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

The indoor face mask requirement takes effect Tuesday, July 7 at 12 a.m.

Gov. Justice said Monday, “I know it’s not the popular thing to do but as far as wearing some level of face covering, absolutely it is at this point in time - in my opinion - the only thing we can do. The only smart thing we can do.”

“I know there’s going to be push back,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m telling you West Virginia if we don’t do this now we are going to be in a world of hurt. I know it’s going to be an inconvenience but do it for the 95 that have died.”

There was no guidance on how the order will be enforced.

According to health officials, the use of masks and face coverings has been the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of coronavirus.

The mask requirement comes after the state experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to health statistics released.

The Department of Health and Human Resources website showed an increase of 76 positive cases on Sunday and 118 on Saturday. West Virginia has seen a 16% jump in confirmed cases over the past week and a 30% increase in the past two weeks, the statistics showed.

As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, there have been 187,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,356 total cases and 95 deaths.

826 cases are still considered active in state, officials say.

2,435 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Steven Whyno, Associated Press
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

State

CPD sends out warning about counterfeit money

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Charlottesville Police Department is warning folks to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

State

Grand Jury indicts Michael Brown in killing of mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The indictments put the case in the hands of Franklin County Circuit Court for trial.

Local

JMU postpones August commencement ceremony

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU has postponed its August commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

State

Gun sales in Virginia reached historic levels in June

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch
According to figures released from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center, gun sales in June had the highest monthly total on record since state police began tracking purchasing data in 1990.

Scams

AARP Virginia issues COVID-19 scam alert

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
AARP Virginia has issued a COVID-19 scam alert called the ‘grandparent scam'.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 354 on Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,102 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Community Care and Learning Center in New Market expands capacity after one year anniversary

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Live entertainment brings sense of normalcy back to local restaurants

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some local restaurants are welcoming back live performances, but discouraging dancing to enforce social distancing.

Local

Legacy Theater reopens in Phase 3 with increased sanitization

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Under the state’s guidelines people are asked to wear face masks in the theaters unless they are eating or drinking.