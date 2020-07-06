Massanutten Regional Library system to reopen locations with limited hours

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library announced it will reopen for public access for limited hours on Monday, July 13.

Patrons will be asked to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Each location's hours of operations will be different

Central, North River, Page and Village

Monday - Thursday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Friday - Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Grottoes

Monday - Thursday: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Friday: 11:00 a.m.. - 2:00 p.m.

Elkton

Monday, Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Shenandoah

Tuesday, Thursday: 12:00 p.m.m - 6:00 p.m.

Entering and exiting buildings will be different. Staff will be practicing social distancing and wear masks as mandated by the state and recommended by the CDC. Shields will be at all service desks.

All returned items will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours.

Computer usage is limited to 30 minutes per person per day and there will be no seating inside the library.

The library produced a video explaining its process and you can watch it here.

