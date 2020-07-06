Advertisement

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Steven Whyno, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The letter obtained by The Associated Press is signed by 15 Native American advocates. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos — with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a “thorough review” of its name.

The groups “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to a message confirming receipt of the letter. Goodell last week expressed support for Snyder's review process of the name.

Retired PGA Tour golfer Notah Begay, two former executive directors of the National Congress of American Indians and several authors and professors signed on to the letter, which came the same day President Donald Trump criticized the Redskins and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians for considering name changes.

Trump tweeted: “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”

Snyder had shown no willingness to change the name since buying the team in 1999. Last week, sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and Bank of America said they requested the change, and several online stores removed the team's gear.

FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner, and the company is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland. The sudden flood of sponsors coming out against the name prompted the organizational review announced Friday.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked protests and a nationwide debate on racism. That conversation renewed calls for Snyder to change the name called a “dictionary defined racial slur” by Native American advocates and experts.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Latest News

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

National

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Witnesses told news outlets they saw the two airplanes flying towards each other and colliding in mid-air, then plunging a few hundred feet into the lake.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are on the rise as officials express concerns over crowds

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are on the rise as officials express concerns over crowds.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fears linger as Disney World gets ready to reopen

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Several new safety measures will be in place as the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen for guests on Saturday. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT open July 15.

State

CPD sends out warning about counterfeit money

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Charlottesville Police Department is warning folks to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee Zurik, Jamie Grey, Cody Lillich, Jill Riepenhoff and Megan Luther, InvestigateTV
InvestigateTV is monitoring coronavirus COVID-19 cases around the country and updating information here frequently.

Coronavirus

Crowds gather despite COVID cases, hospitalizations soaring in US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases soared across nearly every U.S. state over the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

COVID cases soar in Florida as Disney World prepares to reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Disney World to reopen this week as coronavirus cases soar in Florida.

National

White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago
A white woman walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false report.