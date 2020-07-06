Rockingham County School Board to discuss plan for next school year tonight

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County School Board will be meeting to discuss the proposed plan for returning to class this fall for students on Monday night.

Division Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said when schools were closed back in March, conversations had already started on what the next school year would look like. He said the school system has been working on their plans for weeks and has even reached to other school districts such as Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

The school board will see what a committee made up of different groups in the school system has come up with for the safest way to return in August, but it will not mean every student will physically return to class.

“Every educator wants those students back in school that’s where they learn, that’s where they have caring adults around them, that’s where they’re safe,” Scheikl said. “So there are all these reasons of course to have school as we know it but under the health guidelines that’s just not possible.”

Scheikl said the current plan has students returning on their usual start date near the end of August. He also said the plan being presented tonight will be flexible to adapt to changes later this fall.

“That’s what we’re trying to do is find a good balance between having students in the building part of the week and some students all the days we have instruction going on,” Scheikl said.

The school board is looking to hear feedback from parents and will take action on the plan at their next meeting next week.

