Semones excited for extra year with Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fox Semones is a true JMU Duke.

“There’s been so many opportunities and moments where I could learn and grow and get better,” said Semones. “Especially as a baseball player and even as a person, in general.”

Over the last four years Semones has appeared in 163 games for the James Madison University baseball team. He’s made 157 starts while playing as both an infielder and outfielder.

“He gives us depth in six positions,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry.

Semones owns a .281 career batting average with the Dukes to go along with 16 home runs, 92 RBI, and 39 stolen bases. His skills at the plate combined with his defensive versatility make Semones a pro prospect. He was hoping to be drafted this year but after his senior season at JMU was shut down early due to COVID-19, the 2020 MLB Draft was shortened to just five rounds.

“That was kind of hard at first because it kind of took that idea out of your head,” said Semones. “There’s a lot of stuff going through your head, like so much unknown stuff. Like (the MLB Draft is) probably not going to happen for me and you go even further like they’re probably not going to pick up that many free agents either so it’s this and that. You don’t really know what to think.”

Semones went undrafted in 2020 and with Minor League Baseball officially canceled this summer, it’s unlikely he will sign with a franchise as a free agent. However, there is a bright spot for him. With his senior season at JMU ending early due to COVID-19, he’s eligible to return for a fifth season with the Dukes in 2021.

“Another chance to go back and try for that CAA title and just have another year with your boys on the team,” said Semones. “It’s mean a lot to come back and do that again.”

