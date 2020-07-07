1on1: Respect the Shenandoah Campaign

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We talk with Mark Frondorf, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, about a new initiative called the Respect the Shenandoah Campaign. It’s an effort to improve the health of the Shenandoah River. It includes The Water Reporter app, so people can report algae outbreaks.

For more information, click here: https://www.potomacriverkeepernetwork.org/project/respect-the-shenandoah/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.