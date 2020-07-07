Advertisement

1on1: Respect the Shenandoah Campaign

By Bob Corso
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We talk with Mark Frondorf, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, about a new initiative called the Respect the Shenandoah Campaign. It’s an effort to improve the health of the Shenandoah River. It includes The Water Reporter app, so people can report algae outbreaks.

For more information, click here: https://www.potomacriverkeepernetwork.org/project/respect-the-shenandoah/

Staunton City Hall reopens

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Employees were back in the building today getting used to some new safety procedures so they're ready for the public a week from today. Those who visit will be asked to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

Mask mandate | W.Va. governor issues order

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Face coverings of some kind will be required in indoor public spaces in West Virginia beginning July 7.Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during a press conference in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. “What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians nine or above to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.” The new mask requirement does not apply to children under the age of nine or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. The indoor face mask requirement takes effect Tuesday, July 7 at 12 a.m. Gov. Justice said Monday, “I know it’s not the popular thing to do but as far as wearing some level of face covering, absolutely it is at this point in time - in my opinion - the only thing we can do. The only smart thing we can do.”

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Charlie Daniels dies

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The country music hall of famer died after having a stroke. He was best known for his song "the devil went down to Georgia" With its talking blues style and searing fiddle riff. He was a big supporter of the military.

VMI reopening plans

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Matriculation at the Virginia Military Institute normally involves busy crowds of new cadets arriving to meet professors and sign up for classes and majors before being turned over to the cadre for some sharp instruction in the military way of life. But this is the year of COVID. “Obviously, we’re dealing with the same challenges are in terms of the classroom, but on top of that we have the military experience,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Communications and Marketing. Which means that remote learning isn’t an option, so while parades may not look exactly like they usually do, all 1,500 cadets will be in the barracks by the end of August.

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles in Augusta County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that happened on July 3 just past where Ladd Road turns into Lyndhurst Road on Route 664. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, Va. was driving a 2014 Lexus GS when he ran off of the right side of the road. He overcorrected the vehicle and swerved into the westbound lane of Route 664, hitting Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. After hitting Painter, Galloway’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Painter died at the scene. Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
End of Atlantic Coast Pipeline exciting news for those fighting against it

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Over the weekend, Dominion and Duke Energy announced their decision to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For some in Augusta County, the end of the pipeline is something they have fought for a long time. Nancy Sorrells is the Augusta County coordinator for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. When she first heard the news, Sorrells said she thought she was dreaming. "People's land is protected, people's livelihoods is protected, people's drinking water and safety is protected," Sorrells said. "So it's just great news for the people." Over the past six years, Sorrells said thousands of people have pushed against the pipeline as part of a grassroots effort. Sorrells said people have put signs in their yard, protested, went to meetings to fight back against pipe yards in the valley, and pushed back on an individual level. This year, Sorrells said they fought the ACP all the way to the Supreme Court.

Rockingham County School Board to discuss plan for next school year tonight

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Rockingham County School Board will be meeting to discuss the proposed plan for returning to class this fall for students on Monday night. Division Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said when schools were closed back in March, conversations had already started on what the next school year would look like. He said the school system has been working on their plans for weeks and has even reached to other school districts such as Harrisonburg City Public Schools. The school board will see what a committee made up of different groups in the school system has come up with for the safest way to return in August, but it will not mean every student will physically return to class.

