Advertisement

AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo, Wis.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo, Wisconsin, who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

A ground search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and a family member tells NBC15 crews that volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest near Baraboo. Anyone in the community who wants to help in the search is asked to go to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, to check in.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area. They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area, but were not able to locate Kodie.

An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)

Authorities are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.

They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”

“There’s a bunch of information that we’re not ready to release yet that caused us concern for the welfare of this young lady, and we want to do everything we can to get the word out,” said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has the following recommended criteria for law enforcement to issue an AMBER alert:

• Child must be 17 years of age or younger

• Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 638 on Tuesday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Caleb Stewart and Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,740 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Staunton City Hall reopens

Updated: 10 hours ago
Employees were back in the building today getting used to some new safety procedures so they're ready for the public a week from today. Those who visit will be asked to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

News

Mask mandate | W.Va. governor issues order

Updated: 10 hours ago
Face coverings of some kind will be required in indoor public spaces in West Virginia beginning July 7.Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during a press conference in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. “What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians nine or above to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.” The new mask requirement does not apply to children under the age of nine or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. The indoor face mask requirement takes effect Tuesday, July 7 at 12 a.m. Gov. Justice said Monday, “I know it’s not the popular thing to do but as far as wearing some level of face covering, absolutely it is at this point in time - in my opinion - the only thing we can do. The only smart thing we can do.”

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Latest News

News

Charlie Daniels dies

Updated: 11 hours ago
The country music hall of famer died after having a stroke. He was best known for his song "the devil went down to Georgia" With its talking blues style and searing fiddle riff. He was a big supporter of the military.

News

VMI reopening plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
Matriculation at the Virginia Military Institute normally involves busy crowds of new cadets arriving to meet professors and sign up for classes and majors before being turned over to the cadre for some sharp instruction in the military way of life. But this is the year of COVID. “Obviously, we’re dealing with the same challenges are in terms of the classroom, but on top of that we have the military experience,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Communications and Marketing. Which means that remote learning isn’t an option, so while parades may not look exactly like they usually do, all 1,500 cadets will be in the barracks by the end of August.

News

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles in Augusta County

Updated: 11 hours ago
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that happened on July 3 just past where Ladd Road turns into Lyndhurst Road on Route 664. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, Va. was driving a 2014 Lexus GS when he ran off of the right side of the road. He overcorrected the vehicle and swerved into the westbound lane of Route 664, hitting Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. After hitting Painter, Galloway’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Painter died at the scene. Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

News

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles at Augusta County

Updated: 11 hours ago
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that happened on July 3 just past where Ladd Road turns into Lyndhurst Road on Route 664. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, Va. was driving a 2014 Lexus GS when he ran off of the right side of the road. He overcorrected the vehicle and swerved into the westbound lane of Route 664, hitting Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. After hitting Painter, Galloway’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Painter died at the scene. Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

News

End of Atlantic Coast Pipeline exciting news for those fighting against it

Updated: 11 hours ago
Over the weekend, Dominion and Duke Energy announced their decision to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For some in Augusta County, the end of the pipeline is something they have fought for a long time. Nancy Sorrells is the Augusta County coordinator for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. When she first heard the news, Sorrells said she thought she was dreaming. "People's land is protected, people's livelihoods is protected, people's drinking water and safety is protected," Sorrells said. "So it's just great news for the people." Over the past six years, Sorrells said thousands of people have pushed against the pipeline as part of a grassroots effort. Sorrells said people have put signs in their yard, protested, went to meetings to fight back against pipe yards in the valley, and pushed back on an individual level. This year, Sorrells said they fought the ACP all the way to the Supreme Court.

News

Rockingham County School Board to discuss plan for next school year tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Rockingham County School Board will be meeting to discuss the proposed plan for returning to class this fall for students on Monday night. Division Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said when schools were closed back in March, conversations had already started on what the next school year would look like. He said the school system has been working on their plans for weeks and has even reached to other school districts such as Harrisonburg City Public Schools. The school board will see what a committee made up of different groups in the school system has come up with for the safest way to return in August, but it will not mean every student will physically return to class.