Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources’.

On June 24 at the Board of Supervisors meeting, Chesterfield County unveiled the Know Your Rights and Resources webpage.

The webpage is a regional effort designed to connect residents to:

National, state and local organizations fighting discrimination in the areas of credit

Education

Employment

Healthcare

Housing

Public accommodation

Voting and more

Federal laws protect individuals from discrimination or harassment based on sex, race, age, disability, color, creed, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion and genetic information.

Numerous institutions, many of which operate in the Richmond region, work to educate people about the laws that protect them, advocate for their rights and legally challenge instances of discrimination.

To access the Know Your Rights and Resources webpage, click here.

