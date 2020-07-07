Advertisement

Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.
Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

The meals are available on weekdays between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Charlottesville Parks & Recreation supplies the meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meals are catered by Royalty Eats on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Many who live in Friendship Court say they are thankful for this service during a difficult time.

“Most people, they lost their jobs,” Friendship Court resident Najeeba Popal said. “My husband also lost his job, and he is at home. For poor people, they are providing. They are thinking about people that are living here, and mostly they are in need. And that is great. I thank them so much.”

Piedmont Housing Alliance has also teamed up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help fulfill residents’ grocery needs.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU unanimously voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from their halls on campus.

State

Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources'.

State

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program.

Local

City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Text-2-911 offers Waynesboro residents an alternative to reaching 911 dispatchers when a call can't be made.

Latest News

Local

Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

Local

Rockingham County School Board discusses back to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Changes would include health checks for staff and students, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings for middle and high school students where social distancing cannot be maintained. Staff will also be asked to wear face coverings.

Local

Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative to help keep airline passengers safe during COVID-19.

State

Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a city employee, preparations are taking place for the JEB Stuart statue to be removed.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 638 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,740 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.