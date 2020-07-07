Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

The meals are available on weekdays between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Charlottesville Parks & Recreation supplies the meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meals are catered by Royalty Eats on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Many who live in Friendship Court say they are thankful for this service during a difficult time.

“Most people, they lost their jobs,” Friendship Court resident Najeeba Popal said. “My husband also lost his job, and he is at home. For poor people, they are providing. They are thinking about people that are living here, and mostly they are in need. And that is great. I thank them so much.”

Piedmont Housing Alliance has also teamed up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help fulfill residents’ grocery needs.

