City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

(WNDU)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Waynesboro Emergency Communications Center announced that it can now receive 911 emergency calls by text message.

Residents of the City of Waynesboro can now text 911 when making a voice call is not possible. Once the Emergency Communication Center gets the text, a 911 dispatcher can respond.

The service is commonly known as Text-2-911 and is available to anyone with a text-capable cell phone. If you have a major carrier such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon or their subsidiaries, you also have the ability to send photos with your text.

Text-2-911 also provides the dispatcher with your cell phone number and your location.

If you are in an area where Text-2-911 is not available, you will receive a bounce-back message that says the service is not available in your current location and to call 911.

According to a press release, Text-2-911 is beneficial to the hearing-impaired who may have trouble hearing during a voice call or to those who are in situations where they cannot talk, such as a domestic violence situation.

