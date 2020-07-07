Advertisement

Dukes to return loaded roster in 2021

The James Madison baseball team should have a loaded roster in 2021.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team should have a loaded roster in 2021.

“Having guys that are hungry to win a championship and really I think our team is deep in every position,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry.

The 2021 JMU baseball team will likely be the deepest and most talented during Ikenberry’s tenure with the Dukes. JMU returns seniors Fox Semones (INF/OF) and Brady Harju (1B), who are eligible for a fifth year with the Dukes after the 2020 season was shut down early due to COVID-19. Semones and Harju join a team that’ll feature freshman phenom Chase DeLauter (OF/LHP) along with sophomore standouts Tre Dabney (3B/OF), Nick Zona (SS), and Kyle Novak (2B/DH). In all, JMU brings back nine position players who have been regular members of the starting lineup during their time with the program.

“I feel like we have all the pieces in place,” said Semones.

On the mound, the Dukes welcome back their entire weekend rotation from the 2020 season. Juniors Nick Stewart (RHP) and Justin Showalter (RHP) are back along with DeLauter, who served as the Sunday starter this past spring.

“It’s one of those years where I am just going to get out of the way and rev ‘em up and say okay, go play baseball,” said Ikenberry.

The Dukes are also expecting to welcome a talented recruiting class to campus to join the large group of returners.

JMU Baseball - 2021 Key Returners: Hitters (Career Stats)

Catcher: Michael Morgan (Jr.): .286 Batting Average, 34 RBI, .447 On-Base Percentage

1B: Brady Harju (Sr.): .291 Batting Average, 9 Home Runs, 49 RBI

3B/SS: Josh Jones (R-Soph.): .269 Batting Average, 2 Home Runs, 31 RBI

SS: Nick Zona (Soph.): .349 Batting Average, 24 RBI, .433 On-Base Percentage

3B/OF: Tre Dabney (Soph.): .301 Batting Average, 6 Home Runs, 44 Runs

INF/OF: Fox Semones (Sr.): .281 Batting Average, 16 Home Runs, 92 RBI

INF/DH: Kyle Novak (Soph.): .307 Batting Average, 3 Home Runs, 44 RBI

OF: Chase DeLauter (Fr.): .382 Batting Average, 7 Doubles, .455 On-Base Percentage

OF: Conor Hartigan (Jr.): .267 Batting Average, 4 Home Runs, 30 RBI

JMU Baseball - 2021 Key Returners: Pitchers (Career Stats)

RHP: Nick Stewart (Jr.): 155 Innings Pitched, 3.19 ERA, 147 Strikeouts

RHP: Justin Showalter (Jr.): 76.2 Innings Pitched, 3.29 ERA, 62 Strikeouts

LHP: Chase DeLauter (Fr.): 14.2 Innings Pitched, 7.98 ERA, 14 Strikeouts

RHP: Grayson Jones (Jr.): 37.2 Innings Pitched, 3.58 ERA, 39 Strikeouts

RHP: Lliam Grubbs (Soph.): 22.2 Innings Pitched, 5.56 ERA, 25 Strikeouts

LHP: Liam McDonnell (Jr.): 12.2 Innings Pitched, 6.40 ERA, 13 Strikeouts

RHP: Hunter Entsminger (Fr.): 9.1 Innings Pitched, 6.75 ERA, 9 Strikeouts

RHP: Eli Ottinger (R-Fr.): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1.59 ERA, 3 Strikeouts

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

