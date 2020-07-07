EMU Athletics joins with Under Armour

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Press Release from Eastern Mennonite University

The Eastern Mennonite University Athletic Department today announced that it has entered into a five-year partnership with Under Armour through BSN SPORTS. The agreement, which commences immediately, is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, DII, D3, NJCAA and NAIA schools.

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“Branding and partnerships have become essential elements of a successful athletics program,” said EMU Director of Athletics Dave King. “Just as a unified approach to a game is important to a team, a program unified around one brand reflects a commitment to excellence. The incentives, rebates and a one-stop shopping opportunity are exciting elements of this agreement with Under Armour and BSN. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership provides for our athletes, coaches, alumni and the broader campus community. We are proud to display the UA and BSN logos and wear their gear reflecting this partnership.”

Bill Stote, Collegiate Select Vice President added, “This agreement with Eastern Mennonite affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the EMU Royals to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.

