Advertisement

EMU Athletics joins with Under Armour

The Eastern Mennonite University Athletic Department today announced that it has entered into a five-year partnership with Under Armour through BSN SPORTS.
The Eastern Mennonite University Athletic Department today announced that it has entered into a five-year partnership with Under Armour through BSN SPORTS.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Press Release from Eastern Mennonite University

The Eastern Mennonite University Athletic Department today announced that it has entered into a five-year partnership with Under Armour through BSN SPORTS. The agreement, which commences immediately, is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, DII, D3, NJCAA and NAIA schools.

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“Branding and partnerships have become essential elements of a successful athletics program,” said EMU Director of Athletics Dave King. “Just as a unified approach to a game is important to a team, a program unified around one brand reflects a commitment to excellence. The incentives, rebates and a one-stop shopping opportunity are exciting elements of this agreement with Under Armour and BSN. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership provides for our athletes, coaches, alumni and the broader campus community. We are proud to display the UA and BSN logos and wear their gear reflecting this partnership.”

Bill Stote, Collegiate Select Vice President added, “This agreement with Eastern Mennonite affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the EMU Royals to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

RCBL Highlights: Monday, July 6

Updated: 16 hours ago
RCBL Highlights: Monday, July 6

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Monday, July 6

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Monday, July 6.

Sports

Semones excited for extra year with Dukes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Over the last four years Semones has appeared in 163 games for the James Madison University baseball team. He’s made 157 starts while playing as both an infielder and outfielder.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Latest News

Sports

Local AAU hoops programs back at Horizons Edge in Harrisonburg

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Horizons Edge welcomed AAU basketball back to the Valley over the fourth of July weekend for its “Red, White and Hoops” tournament.

Sports

Catching up with former JMU pitchers after Minor League Baseball officially canceled

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Former JMU right-handed pitchers Shelton Perkins and Nick Robertson were two of the many pro baseball players affected by the Minor League Baseball shutdown.

Sports

JMU head coach Mark Byington discusses Dukes' non-D1 games

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
JMU head coach Mark Byington discusses Dukes' non-D1 games

Sports

Zombro remaining ready, hopeful for MLB chance

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Tyler Zombro is remaining ready.

Sports

Byington discusses JMU’s non-conference schedule

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington spoke with WHSV Friday about the Dukes’ 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Scores from Rockingham County Baseball League games played on Friday, July 3.