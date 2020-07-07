First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid today with a few showers and storms

(WHSV) - Hot and humid for the rest of the week, afternoon showers and storms will be common through the weekend. An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move up the East Coast later in the week.

TUESDAY: A warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Starting out sunny and then clouds start to build in for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening. Activity is not expected to be as widespread as yesterday however an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Locally heavy rainfall since storm movement will be slow. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog.

A few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Locally heavy rainfall since storm movement will be slow. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog.

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 as more cloud cover is expected for the end of the week. Daily showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and evening hours, but not everyone will see rain everyday. An area of low pressure originating from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move up the East Coast at some point Thursday into the weekend, but there’s still considerable uncertainty as to how close it will get to our area. A track more inland (closer to us) would result in more rain. A track more out to sea (away from the area) would be not as wet, but still expect showers and storms in the forecast. Right now it looks like we would see a glancing blow, with the heaviest rain along the coast. Stay tuned for the latest information, details will likely change.

Watching an area of low pressure later this week. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A muggy start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot and humid for the day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

