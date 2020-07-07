Advertisement

Gun sales up in Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Across the state, June was a record month for gun purchases and that was the case for a Staunton gun shop who has seen an increase in sales all year.

Nuckols Gun Works said they’ve seen record-breaking sales every month, including last month, like the rest of the state. Jim Wood, manager of the store, said they’ve seen a lot of first-time gun buyers, as well as people coming in from around the state.

“We had a family come in here yesterday from Newport News because they said they couldn’t find anything down in the Tidewater area,” Wood said. “We’ve had them from Roanoke, we’ve had them from Culpeper, we’ve had people from all over the state come into the store.”

Wood said he thinks more people are coming in because of what is going on around the country and what people are seeing on the news. There has been a lot of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of unrest as people protest police brutality.

Wood said he saw a jump in sales after gun control bills were introduced in the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. As more people are coming in to buy guns, Wood said manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up.

“Handgun ammunition is extremely difficult to get right now, handguns, home defense, personal defense shotguns, those things are extremely difficult to get,” Wood said. “Like I said, the demand is outweighing the supply.”

As gun sales increase, Wood said there is also an increase in demand for the safety classes he teaches. He said he’s booking all the way into 2021 right now and adding extra classes to keep up with the demand. He expects the record-breaking sales to continue the rest of the summer and this year.

