Harrisonburg thrift shop glad to be open, but does not remain fully open

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at the Gift and Thrift store in Harrisonburg said they are happy to see customers and to be able to serve the community safely.

They have seen a lot of people both on the retail end and the donation end.

Most of the store is functioning as normal, but dressing rooms are still closed.

”Things have, I wouldn’t say they’re normal, certainly nothing is quite normal. But, we have had a lot of support from the community coming out and supporting us in what we do,” Susan Nelson, the executive director of Gift and Thrift said.

Nelson said they are constantly re-evaluating the store and are not sure when the dressing rooms will open.

