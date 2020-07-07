Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing two pro sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Trump tweeted Monday that, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.” The NFL’s Washington Redskins announced Friday that they had begun a “thorough review” of their name, which has been deemed offensive by Native American groups for decades. Hours later, the Indians baseball team announced that they, too, will review their long-debated name.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. The letter obtained by The Associated Press expresses concern that the organization's process to review the name doesn't involve consultation with those Native American leaders. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name last week, while several prominent sponsors said it's time to change it. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized the Redskins and baseball's Cleveland Indians for reviewing their team names.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball's two World Series finalists canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their scheduled workout for similar reasons. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it's not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole and a pair of high-profile matchups are set for opening day as Major League Baseball begins its shortened 60-game season on July 23 in ballparks without fans. MLB released the schedule Monday for the season that was altered by the coronavirus pandemic. It starts with two games. Cole and the New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 7:08 p.m. Eastern, then Betts and his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammates host the San Francisco Giants at 10:08 p.m. There are 14 games on July 24, including the first matchup at new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on Colorado.