HPD investigates overnight tire slashings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department said they are currently investigating a case of tire slashings that has impacted multiple vehicles.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle on the opposite side of I-81 from the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA early Tuesday morning.

According to witness reports and video footage, the incident happened sometime after midnight. More than one person may have been involved.

The two possible suspects are “a stocky white male with gray shorts, no shirt and a yellow wrap around his face” and “a skinny white male with black sweatpants, no shirt but with a teal blue shirt wrapped around his head,” according to a press release from HPD.

HPD will continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact HPD’s Patrol Division at (540) 437-2656.

