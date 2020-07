HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University’s Board of Visitors unanimously voted to remove the Confederate leader names of Jackson, Ashby and Maury from their halls on campus.

The changes will be effective immediately.

Temporary names will be given to the halls this upcoming academic year.

