Keeping your masks clean

CDC Guidelines for cleaning face masks
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has mandated masks in public indoor places where social distancing can not be maintained.
By WSAZ News
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia’s mandatory mask order goes into effect, the CDC has tips on keeping those masks clean.

Click Here for CDC guidelines on washing cloth face coverings

The CDC says cloth masks can be washed by hand or in a washing machine. If choosing a washing machine, masks can be cleaned with regular laundry, using regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth in the face covering.

To wash by hand, the CDC says to prepare a bleach solution by mixing five tablespoons (1/3 cup) of houshold bleach per gallon of room temperature water, or to use four teaspoons of household bleach per quart of room temperature water.

Check the label to see if household bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products are not suitable for disinfection. Make sure the bleach is not past its expiration date, and never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.

Soak the face covering in the bleach solution for at least 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature.

It’s also important to make sure the cloth face covering is completely dry after washing.

If using a dryer, set the dryer to the highest heat setting and leave the mask in the dryer until it is completely dry.

If air drying, try to place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight. Lay the face covering flat and allow it to completely dry.

