Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES

Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It's the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.

BC-VA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ROANOKE

Roanoke begins process to remove Lee memorial from downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Roanoke Times reports that the city council has unanimously approved a resolution to remove the 60-year-old granite shaft from a downtown plaza. The memorial has stood in the city since 1960. City officials are working under a new state law that took effect his month and gives local governments the ability to remove war memorial statues and markers. Confederate monuments have been coming down in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

APARTMENT SHOOTING-FIVE INJURED

Police: 5 hospitalized for shooting in Virginia apartment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter four teens and one adult male were struck by gunfire inside the apartment in Alexandria. Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting.

WASHINGTON AND LEE-NAME CHANGE

Faculty OK's motion to remove Lee name from Virginia school

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t mean necessarily such a change will occur. The motion was approved on Monday during a special video conference meeting attended by faculty members. The recommendation was sent to the board of trustees, which would have to make any change. A school spokesperson says “there are no current plans to change” the name. The school was named for early benefactor George Washington and Lee, who was a president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-VIRGINIA

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows. The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000. The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia. Recipients include pricey private schools located in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs, federal IT and defense contractors, and well-known real estate developers and construction companies.

MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: Man shot 2 weeks ago inside Virginia mall has died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say the man shot two weeks ago inside the food court of a central Virginia mall has died. The Chesterfield County Police Department announced on Monday that Kimani O. Donovan died on Sunday. Officers had responded June 23 to the shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center. The shooting suspect was arrested hours later. Police says William Ezell Taylor Jr. of Petersburg was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he’ll face additional charges. Police are still investigating what happened.

BC-VA-ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested, following road-rage incident

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in Spotsylvania County. The Washington Post reports that the men were fatally shot on July 4th and that an arrest has been made. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were brothers in their late 30s and that the shootings appear ”to be related to a road rage incident.” The sheriff’s office said that Danny Lee Huffman was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and related charges. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. The sheriff’s office said the victims didn’t know Huffman, and that exactly what happened remained unclear.

BC-VA-GUN SALES-VIRGINIA

Gun sales in Virginia reached historic levels in June

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sales of firearms in Virginia soared to historic levels last month. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the rise in purchases is happening amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. There were 81,204 transactions in June. That's according to newly released figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Sales in June had the highest monthly total on record since state police began tracking purchasing data in 1990. Last month’s purchases were an increase of 157% over the number of transactions conducted during the same month in 2019.