Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-VIRGINIA

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows. The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000. The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia. Recipients include pricey private schools located in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs, federal IT and defense contractors, and well-known real estate developers and construction companies.

MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: Man shot 2 weeks ago inside Virginia mall has died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say the man shot two weeks ago inside the food court of a central Virginia mall has died. The Chesterfield County Police Department announced on Monday that Kimani O. Donovan died on Sunday. Officers had responded June 23 to the shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center. The shooting suspect was arrested hours later. Police says William Ezell Taylor Jr. of Petersburg was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he’ll face additional charges. Police are still investigating what happened.

WASHINGTON AND LEE-NAME CHANGE

Faculty OK's motion to remove Lee name from Virginia school

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t mean necessarily such a change will occur. The motion was approved on Monday during a special video conference meeting attended by faculty members. The recommendation was sent to the board of trustees, which would have to make any change. A school spokesperson says “there are no current plans to change” the name. The school was named for early benefactor George Washington and Lee, who was a president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

BC-VA-ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested, following road-rage incident

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in Spotsylvania County. The Washington Post reports that the men were fatally shot on July 4th and that an arrest has been made. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were brothers in their late 30s and that the shootings appear ”to be related to a road rage incident.” The sheriff’s office said that Danny Lee Huffman was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and related charges. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. The sheriff’s office said the victims didn’t know Huffman, and that exactly what happened remained unclear.

BC-VA-GUN SALES-VIRGINIA

Gun sales in Virginia reached historic levels in June

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sales of firearms in Virginia soared to historic levels last month. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the rise in purchases is happening amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. There were 81,204 transactions in June. That's according to newly released figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Sales in June had the highest monthly total on record since state police began tracking purchasing data in 1990. Last month’s purchases were an increase of 157% over the number of transactions conducted during the same month in 2019.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIST STICKERS

Police: Virginia man posts stickers to spread Neo Nazi blog

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested. Norfolk Police Department said in a Twitter post Friday they arrested 33-year-old Samuel Caskey. Police say the stickers started appearing on street signs and telephone poles in the city’s Ghent neighborhood in January. Officials say the QR code sticker directed people to a New York based blog for Neo Nazis when it was scanned by a camera. Police say city officials removed the stickers in January, and they started appearing again in early June. WAVY-TV reports Caskey faces a graffiti charge.

AP-US-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.