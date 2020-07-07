Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES

Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It's the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.

ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE

Opponents: Pipeline's defeat 'a testament to perseverance'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The news that energy giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were pulling the plug on the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline delighted environmental advocates and other opponents of the project who had spent six years fighting what they considered an uphill battle. They say the decision to scrap the natural gas pipeline marks a turning point in the climate fight, illustrating the time has passed for energy companies to invest in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The project's supporters have said it shows the growing challenge of energy infrastructure permitting.

AP-VA-ELECTION 2020-BALLOT

Board allows candidates extra time to get on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two prominent Republican congressional candidates were given a reprieve by the Virginia State Board of Elections for not filing candidate paperwork on time. The board voted 2 to 1 on Tuesday to extend a filing deadline for Republicans Bob Good and Nick Freitas, as well as handful of other candidates, to allow them to have their names on the ballot this fall. Good won a GOP convention last month against incumbent U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman. Freitas is a state delegate who had to mount a pricey write-in campaign to keep his state House seat after failing to get his paperwork in on time.

BC-VA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ROANOKE

Roanoke begins process to remove Lee memorial from downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Roanoke Times reports that the city council has unanimously approved a resolution to remove the 60-year-old granite shaft from a downtown plaza. The memorial has stood in the city since 1960. City officials are working under a new state law that took effect his month and gives local governments the ability to remove war memorial statues and markers. Confederate monuments have been coming down in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

APARTMENT SHOOTING-FIVE INJURED

Police: 5 hospitalized for shooting in Virginia apartment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter four teens and one adult male were struck by gunfire inside the apartment in Alexandria. Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-WEST VIRGINIA

Pedestrian footbridge damaged by derailment reopens in WVa

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pedestrian footbridge in West Virginia is repaired and back open following a train derailment. The footbridge crosses the Potomac River from Harpers Ferry into Maryland. The Herald-Mail reports that bicyclists, tourists and hikers along the Appalachian Trail crossed the bridge Monday. The footbridge is connected to a CSX span. A freight train derailed in December as it crossed the river, damaging the footbridge. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.

WASHINGTON AND LEE-NAME CHANGE

Faculty OK's motion to remove Lee name from Virginia school

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t mean necessarily such a change will occur. The motion was approved on Monday during a special video conference meeting attended by faculty members. The recommendation was sent to the board of trustees, which would have to make any change. A school spokesperson says “there are no current plans to change” the name. The school was named for early benefactor George Washington and Lee, who was a president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-VIRGINIA

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows. The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000. The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia. Recipients include pricey private schools located in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs, federal IT and defense contractors, and well-known real estate developers and construction companies.