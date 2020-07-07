Advertisement

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

(Associated Press | Associated Press)
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows.

The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000. The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000.

Thee data shows the program, designed to soften job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, was used far and wide in Virginia. Recipients include pricey private schools located in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs, federal IT and defense contractors, and well-known real estate developers and construction companies.

Companies linked to elected officials also received loans. State Sen. Chap Petersen said the PPP loan to his law firm helped him keep 12 people on payroll, cover rent and pay his vendors.

“It certainly worked its intended purpose,” he said of the loan.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s former medical practice, which he owns a stake in, received a loan of between $2 million to $5 million. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, isn’t involved in Children’s Specialty Group’s day-to-day operations and played no role in their loan application, his spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said.

The government data may not be entirely accurate. A spokeswoman for the Langley School in McLean said the school applied for and was offered a loan, but elected not to accept the funds. The company was listed as receiving a loan between $2 million to $5 million.

Under the PPP, the government is backing $659 billion in low-interest business loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money on payroll, rent and similar expenses.

Companies typically must have fewer than 500 workers to qualify. About $130 billion was unclaimed as the application deadline closed June 30. With money still available, Congress voted to extend the program just as it was expiring, setting a new date of Aug. 8.

The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000 - the vast majority of borrowers. That secrecy spurred an open-records lawsuit by a group of news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Still, the release of the data Monday is the most complete look at the program’s recipients so far.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

Local

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU unanimously voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from their halls on campus.

State

Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources'.

Local

Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

Local

City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Text-2-911 offers Waynesboro residents an alternative to reaching 911 dispatchers when a call can't be made.

Latest News

Local

Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

Local

Rockingham County School Board discusses back to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Changes would include health checks for staff and students, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings for middle and high school students where social distancing cannot be maintained. Staff will also be asked to wear face coverings.

Local

Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative to help keep airline passengers safe during COVID-19.

State

Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a city employee, preparations are taking place for the JEB Stuart statue to be removed.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 638 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,740 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.