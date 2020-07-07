Northam launches new initiative to drive investment in renewable energy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has launched a new initiative to drive investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Clean Energy Virginia will help the state’s goals for clean energy production and powering the state’s electricity from carbon-free sources.

“Virginia has a unique opportunity to fundamentally transform the state’s electric grid in a way that powers our COVID-19 economic recovery and drives down harmful carbon pollution,” said Governor Northam. “Our new Clean Energy Virginia initiative builds on the historic progress we achieved during the recent legislative session, helping ensure the Commonwealth remains a national leader in clean energy innovation, creates the jobs of the future, and meets the urgency of the climate, health, and economic challenges we are facing.”

The initiative also expands an executive order Northam signed last year that established statewide goals and targets for clean energy deployment across Virginia.

“he initiative also follows the recent enactment of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and other signature solar, wind, and energy efficiency legislation. These clean energy policies require all carbon emitting sources of electricity to retire by 2045, while replacing them with new investments in solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, energy efficiency, and battery storage,” a release said.

The Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will launch a five-part webinar series to educate businesses and stakeholders on recent legislation.

For more information and to sign up for the webinar series, click here.

