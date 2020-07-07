Advertisement

Rockingham County Parks and Recreation begins registration for some in-person activities

Playground at Cub Run Elementary School.
Playground at Cub Run Elementary School.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Parks and Recreation welcomed kids back to their Summer Day Camp program on July 6. Each of the five elementary campsites was limited to 27 kids.

Kirby Dean, the director of parks and recreation, said despite the pandemic, summer registration was still high, with about 85 percent of slots filled.

Now parks and recreation staff is determining how to bring more people together for activities safely.

“We’re going to continue to ease into some things as much as we can and as [Govenor Ralph Northam] allows,” Dean said. “We’ll monitor how activities are doing and as things get better, we’ll try to do more.”

Registration has begun for some sports, like tackle and flag football, that would begin practicing mid-August.

Dean said while there are mixed feelings about returning to normal activities, they’ve received interest from people in the county.

“We’re trying our best to offer options for folks while not crossing any line that puts people in harm’s way, so people are responding and we are getting some sign-ups,” Dean said. “We will continue to try to do whatever it is that we can possibly do moving forward.”

For Rockingham County Parks and Recreation updates, visit their Facebook page or website.

Latest News

State

VCU researchers receive grant to investigate sustainment of mental health programs in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
VCU researchers have received a $3.1 million grant to investigate whether evidence-based mental health programs in schools continue after research support is removed.

Local

Staunton’s ‘Dine Out in Downtown’ extended through Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
'Dine Out in Downtown' will continue in Downtown Staunton until September 7.

State

Virginia education officials update guidance on schools reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The new suggestions were sent to superintendents and local school leaders, who have the ultimate responsibility, according to the Virginia Department of Education, for deciding the best plans for their individual districts.

Local

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU unanimously voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from their halls on campus.

State

Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources'.

Local

Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

State

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program.

Local

City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Text-2-911 offers Waynesboro residents an alternative to reaching 911 dispatchers when a call can't be made.

Local

Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

Local

Rockingham County School Board discusses back to school plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Changes would include health checks for staff and students, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings for middle and high school students where social distancing cannot be maintained. Staff will also be asked to wear face coverings.