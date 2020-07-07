Rockingham County Parks and Recreation begins registration for some in-person activities

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Parks and Recreation welcomed kids back to their Summer Day Camp program on July 6. Each of the five elementary campsites was limited to 27 kids.

Kirby Dean, the director of parks and recreation, said despite the pandemic, summer registration was still high, with about 85 percent of slots filled.

Now parks and recreation staff is determining how to bring more people together for activities safely.

“We’re going to continue to ease into some things as much as we can and as [Govenor Ralph Northam] allows,” Dean said. “We’ll monitor how activities are doing and as things get better, we’ll try to do more.”

Registration has begun for some sports, like tackle and flag football, that would begin practicing mid-August.

Dean said while there are mixed feelings about returning to normal activities, they’ve received interest from people in the county.

“We’re trying our best to offer options for folks while not crossing any line that puts people in harm’s way, so people are responding and we are getting some sign-ups,” Dean said. “We will continue to try to do whatever it is that we can possibly do moving forward.”

For Rockingham County Parks and Recreation updates, visit their Facebook page or website.

